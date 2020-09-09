Sunday 11 January 2026

India's 'poor drug-approval standards' under the scanner

Pharmaceutical
9 September 2020
india_modi_big

A group of health activists, including Ranbaxy whistle blower Dinesh Thakur, have petitioned India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure greater transparency in regulation, especially over clinical trials.

Citing a 2012 Parliamentary committee report on the functioning of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) which had highlighted serious lapses in India’s drug approval standards and the fact that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved 33 drugs without any scientific evidence, the petition highlights how drug approvals in India have reached a slippery slope.

In some cases, despite these drugs being banned by foreign regulators, the Indian drug regulator has approved their sale in India.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biocon gets DCGI nod for its itolizumab use in COVID-19 patients
13 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark OKed to launch FabiFlu for COVID-19 patients in India
19 June 2020
Biosimilars
India's biosimilar strategy could bode well with US President-elect Biden
12 November 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze