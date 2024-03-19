India's vaccine paradox: global influence vs domestic pharma dynamics

Even as India's 'vaccine diplomacy' initiative, supplying life-saving doses to low- and middle-income countries, embodies a larger cooperative mission for global health security, the humanitarian effort stands in stark contrast to the reality of India's own domestic vaccine market, dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

While India flexes its muscles on the international stage, multinational pharmaceutical giants hold significant sway within its borders, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.