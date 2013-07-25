India's Zydus and IDRI to develop new vaccine for deadly parasitic disease

India’s fourth largest health care group Zydus and non-profit global health organization Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) will collaborate on the production and development of IDRI’s visceral leishmaniasis (VL) vaccine candidate, designed to prevent the deadly parasitic disease.
Last month, Zydus' diabetes drug Lipaglyn (saroglitazar) became the first New Chemical Entity (NCE) discovered and developed indigenously by an Indian pharma company to gain market approval and reach the market ( The Pharma Letter June 6).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze