India's Zydus and IDRI to develop new vaccine for deadly parasitic disease

India’s fourth largest health care group Zydus and non-profit global health organization Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) will collaborate on the production and development of IDRI’s visceral leishmaniasis (VL) vaccine candidate, designed to prevent the deadly parasitic disease.

Last month, Zydus' diabetes drug Lipaglyn (saroglitazar) became the first New Chemical Entity (NCE) discovered and developed indigenously by an Indian pharma company to gain market approval and reach the market ( The Pharma Letter June 6).