India set to attract FDI and exploit COVID-19 created opportunities

Even as Asia attracted a significant amount of cross-border investment, accounting for more than half of global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), FDI equity inflows into India increased by 13%, with the country receiving more than $30 billion in the first half of the financial year ending March 2021. With the Indian government seeking FDI specifically from companies intending to diversify manufacturing operations away from China, the $30 billion swell incorporates a tidy amount in the pharmaceutical sector, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
India's pharmaceutical sector has gained renewed global attention due to the crisis brought about by COVID-19, with the FDI inflows firmly establishing India's credentials as a safe and key investment destination in the world. Experts expect FDI flow to easily cross the $50 billion mark in 2021 given the government's focus, especially after COVID-19, to make India a manufacturing hub.
Anti-China sentiment has also provided a bigger opportunity to attract fund flow. To encourage companies exiting China, the government intends to offer a red-carpet treatment, and is already working on simplifying entry process and ensuring ease of doing business in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze