India to incentivize scientists as it mulls new pharma R&D policy

The Indian government is drawing up an exhaustive research and development (R&D) policy for the pharmaceutical sector as it aims to propel India’s drug industry to be on par with countries like the USA and Europe.
Close on the heels of announcing schemes to achieve self-reliance in bulk drugs to avoid over dependence on China, the policy also aims to incentivise scientists on the monetisation of their innovations, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The policy will globally benchmark the R&D ecosystem by getting rid of archaic laws and through industry-academia linkage. To enable this, the government is mulling setting up three National Centers of Excellence (CoE) for drugs and medical devices in the country.
