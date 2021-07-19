Indian companies score over multinationals in vitamins

As Mumbai, India-based Universal Medicare teams up with Private Equity firm Kedaara Capital to acquire Sanofi India's branded nutraceutical business, and Bayer officially sets up its consumer health division in India, pharmaceutical companies are readying for the long haul in India as vitamin and mineral supplements continue to fly off pharmacy shelves, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Despite the continued strong performance led by acute and chronic therapy segments in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), multivitamin supplements have been overtaking sales of drugs for ailments such as diabetes, including Glycomet-GP (USV), Human Mixtard (Novo Nordisk), and Lantus (Sanofi), which dominate the retail market.
Way back in April, while a strong momentum was noticed in chronic therapy drugs with sales of cardiac products up 26.9%, other chronic therapy products such as vitamins grew 75.8%, while anti-diabetes drugs was up by 13.1%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze