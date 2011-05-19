Indian-Danish contract research merger

Following its acquisition of a majority stake in the Danish firm, India-based Ecron Acunova, a full-service international contact research organization, has merged with aCROnordic, specialized in Nordic clinical research. Ecron Acunova thereby extends its global activities and aCROnordic - now Ecron Acunova A/S - goes global.
Ecron Acunova A/S is based in bio-science park, SCION DTU near Copenhagen. Soren Stroh, founder of aCROnordic, continues his role as chief executive and pharma executive, and biotech pioneer Ingelise Saunders has been elected chairman of the Board of Ecron Acunova A/S.
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