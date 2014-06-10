Indian draft guidelines for clinical trial compensation for medical management

India's Ministry of Health has released new and revised draft guidelines on compensation to be paid for medical management with regards to treatment of any injury related to clinical trial is now aligned with global standards, reports Max Neeman International, a full service contract research organization with Southeast Asia expertise.
The new guidelines on medical management in clinical trial injury states that:
In the case of an injury occurring to the subject during the clinical trial, free medical management will be given as long as required or till such time it is established that the injury is not related to the clinical trial.
The sponsor shall pay compensation for the treatment of any injuries or deaths suffered by trial subjects if proven as trial-related. No compensation should be paid for the failure of the medicinal product to have its intended effect or to provide any other benefit to the patient.
Injury or death in the placebo-treated arm of a trial is eligible for compensation only if the standard care, though available, was not provided to the subject per the clinical trial protocol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed