Sunday 11 January 2026

Indian drive against rotavirus infections via UIP

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2019
india_big-1

Even as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume of doses Serum Institute of India and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health, have teamed up to create the first ever heat-stable rotavirus vaccine, many states in India have launched vaccination drives against rotavirus infections, a significant driver of child mortality in India, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Looking to cut deaths from diarrheal disease, the Health Ministry aims to provide the rotavirus vaccine to every child under its Universal Immunization Program (UIP) and ensure broader efforts to improve child health indicators.

The vaccine received a major fillip under the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program (VAP), which is a bilateral program supporting a broad spectrum of activities relating to immunization and vaccine related research.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India expediting review of vaccines
10 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
India-developed rotavirus vaccine demonstrates strong efficacy
14 May 2013
Pharmaceutical
India's vaccines quality control procedures under government scrutiny
2 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Call for expansion of antiretroviral coverage by Indian diplomat
6 June 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze