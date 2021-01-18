Indian drug majors 'overcharging consumers'

Several Indian pharmaceutical companies have been accused of overcharging consumers.
India's drug price watchdog, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has given 15 days to the concerned companies to provide relevant data. These companies include Sun Pharma (BSE: 524715), Cipla (BSE: 500087), Lupin (BSE: 500257) and Cadila (BOM: 532321).
On January 11, 2021, the NPPA issued an updated list of overcharging cases under litigation, which includes matters dating back to 1997, the year the watchdog was formed. These are cases where companies have moved court against allegations that they overcharged consumers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze