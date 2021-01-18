Indian drug majors 'overcharging consumers'

Several Indian pharmaceutical companies have been accused of overcharging consumers.

India's drug price watchdog, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has given 15 days to the concerned companies to provide relevant data. These companies include Sun Pharma (BSE: 524715), Cipla (BSE: 500087), Lupin (BSE: 500257) and Cadila (BOM: 532321).

On January 11, 2021, the NPPA issued an updated list of overcharging cases under litigation, which includes matters dating back to 1997, the year the watchdog was formed. These are cases where companies have moved court against allegations that they overcharged consumers.