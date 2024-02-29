Indian drugmakers eye accelerating expansion into Russian market

Indian drugmakers plan to accelerate their expansion in the Russian pharmaceutical market this year, which will be achieved by the building of several large-scale manufacturing facilities within the territory of the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
One of such projects will be implemented by Indian firms Safecon Lifesciences and Avicare Bio Science and involve building of a large facility for the production of hormonal and anti-cancer drugs in the Russian Murmansk region.
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