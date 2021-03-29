Indian government directed by Court to notify health policy for rare diseases

The Delhi High Court in India has set out three major directives with regard to patients suffering from rare diseases.
The Court has asked the government to finalize the long-pending National Health Policy for Rare Diseases; the setting up of a National Consortium for Research and Development on therapeutics for Rare Diseases; and the setting up for a Rare Diseases Committee which would manage and utilize a Rare Disease Fund.
It has also directed the government to finalize and notify the National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases on or before March 31, 2021.
Justice Prathiba Singh ordered the setting up of National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics for Rare Diseases to look after R&D of indigenous treatment for rare diseases, manufacturing of drugs, and inclusion of people in clinical trials.
According to the court order, the Committee has to examine the applications of patients suffering from rare diseases and recommend treatment and funding.
Noting the government inaction, the Court had formed an expert committee to look at possible solutions to the rare diseases problem including immediate treatment options and crowdfunding costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze