Indian linkage of drug reference pricing to per capita income could reduce patent medicine prices

In India, an inter-ministerial group formed in 2007 and tasked with regulating prices of patented drugs has recommended using a per capita income-linked reference pricing mechanism, a proposal that may reduce prices of several patented medicines by up to one-third, reports the Economic Times of India.
However, such a move would hit the profitability of foreign companies. Patented drugs account for 1% of the $13-billion domestic market. This share is expected to grow to 5% of the estimated $50-60 billion drug market by 2020.
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