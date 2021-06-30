Monday 12 January 2026

Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19

30 June 2021
A group of five of India’s major pharmaceutical companies are to collaborate on a trial of the investigational oral anti-viral drug molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 in an outpatient setting.

Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (NSE: SUNPHARMA) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) are the companies involved.

In March and April of this year, the drugmakers individually entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to manufacture and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low and middle-income countries.

