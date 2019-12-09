Sunday 14 June 2026

Indian pharma market resumes growth trend

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2019
indianpharmabig

India's domestic drug market bounced back to growth in November. After clocking just 5.1% expansion in October, India's domestic pharma market registered 14.5% year-on-year growth in November.

A low base coupled with an early festive season helped pharmaceutical sales rise to $1.77 billion in November, with sales of most Indian drug manufacturers outpacing their foreign peers.

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