Indication changes for Glufast approved in Japan

Japanese drugmakers Kissei Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4547) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) have received approval of an application for partial changes of indication of Glufast (mitiglinide) by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan.
The newly approved indication is type 2 diabetes, which now allows concomitant therapy of Glufast with all the oral anti-diabetic agents except sulfonylureas, the companies noted.
Glufast, originally created and developed by Kissei and co-marketed with Takeda in Japan since May 2004, is a diabetic medicine that promotes insulin secretion by stimulating the pancreatic beta-cells. It demonstrates effects promptly after administration, thereby bringing insulin secretion closer to its natural patterns and improving postprandial hyperglycemia. Because of its duration of action, Glufast is less liable to trigger hypoglycemia.
