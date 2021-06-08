Indivior extends leadership in substance use disorder treatment

London-listed Indivior (LON: INDV) today announced that it is extending its leadership position in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment by expanding into the under treated cannabis-related disorders, including cannabis use disorder (CUD) and cannabis-induced psychosis (CIP).

Indivior, which makes the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, among other things, has teamed up with French privately held biotech Aelis Farma that includes an exclusive option and license agreement for the global rights to AEF0117, Aelis' first-in-class synthetic Signaling Specific inhibitor (SSi) engineered to inhibit the cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptor (CB1-SSi).

Aelis' lead CB1-SSi compound AEF0117 is a new chemical entity (NCE) with US composition of matter patent expiry in 2033 and a method of use patent extending to 2039.