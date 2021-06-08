Monday 12 January 2026

Indivior extends leadership in substance use disorder treatment

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2021
indivior_big

London-listed Indivior (LON: INDV) today announced that it is extending its leadership position in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment by expanding into the under treated cannabis-related disorders, including cannabis use disorder (CUD) and cannabis-induced psychosis (CIP).

Indivior, which makes the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, among other things, has teamed up with French privately held biotech Aelis Farma that includes an exclusive option and license agreement for the global rights to AEF0117, Aelis' first-in-class synthetic Signaling Specific inhibitor (SSi) engineered to inhibit the cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptor (CB1-SSi).

Aelis' lead CB1-SSi compound AEF0117 is a new chemical entity (NCE) with US composition of matter patent expiry in 2033 and a method of use patent extending to 2039.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indivior takes a punt on Addex's addiction candidate
3 January 2018
Generics
Indivior resolves criminal charges and civil complaints related to Suboxone Film
27 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Indivior emergency opioid overdose treatment gains US FDA approval
23 May 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze