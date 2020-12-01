Sunday 11 January 2026

Indivior says Reckitt claim against the company 'without merit'

Pharmaceutical
1 December 2020


UK-headquartered Indivior (LSE: INDV) says it has reviewed the £1.07 billion ($1.4 billion) claim by former parent Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) filed against the company in the Commercial High Court in London on November 13, 2020.

The claim related to an indemnity contained in the demerger agreement entered into between the two companies in November 2014.

At the present time, the claim has not been served on the company. Indivior notes reported comments by RB, as published in The Times and Financial Times newspapers on November 27, 2020, that RB "regularly takes certain procedural steps to preserve potential claims."



Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA



