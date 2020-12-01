Indivior says Reckitt claim against the company 'without merit'

UK-headquartered Indivior (LSE: INDV) says it has reviewed the £1.07 billion ($1.4 billion) claim by former parent Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) filed against the company in the Commercial High Court in London on November 13, 2020.

The claim related to an indemnity contained in the demerger agreement entered into between the two companies in November 2014.

At the present time, the claim has not been served on the company. Indivior notes reported comments by RB, as published in The Times and Financial Times newspapers on November 27, 2020, that RB "regularly takes certain procedural steps to preserve potential claims."