Indivior says Reckitt claim against the company 'without merit'

UK-headquartered Indivior (LSE: INDV) says it has reviewed the £1.07 billion ($1.4 billion) claim by former parent Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) filed against the company in the Commercial High Court in London on November 13, 2020.
The claim related to an indemnity contained in the demerger agreement entered into between the two companies in November 2014.
At the present time, the claim has not been served on the company. Indivior notes reported comments by RB, as published in The Times and Financial Times newspapers on November 27, 2020, that RB "regularly takes certain procedural steps to preserve potential claims."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze