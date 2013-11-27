Industry and others warn on upholding competitive clinical trial authorization timelines

Improving the attractiveness and competitiveness of Europe as a prime location for clinical research - which is conducted globally - was a key driver for the revision of the European Union clinical trial legislation, which aimed to reduce unnecessary red tape whilst preserving, the quality and safety of clinical trials.

The European legislators are expected to reach a compromise on the Clinical Trials Regulation before Christmas. The industry trade groups European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and EuropaBio, as well as others, call on all parties to bear the drivers of this legislative revision in mind and take the steps needed to grow EU clinical research. It is imperative to build on Europe’s innovative edge – not just for competitive reasons, but because innovation is the tool needed to deliver new and improved medicines to patients.