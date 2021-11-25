Industry fights back over fake and unsafe pharmaceuticals

Swiss anti-counterfeit medicine group Fight the Fakes Alliance (FTF Alliance) is gearing up for a week of action to help raise awareness around the issue of fake medicines.

FTF Alliance is an industry-sponsored organization, based in Geneva, which aims to prevent the spread of falsified medicines which pose risks to people’s health.

For the fourth year, the group is promoting a “Fight the Fakes Week,” between December 6 and 12 to help promote discussion about the dangers involved.