Industry giants back superbug research with $1 billion fund

The newly-founded AMR Action Fund will oversee the disbursement of around $1 billion, directed towards promising antimicrobial candidates.

Coordinated by global trade body the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the fund represents a major industry-led initiative to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Liberal prescription of antibiotics and overuse in agriculture are fuelling resistance to antibiotics, with more people suffering from bacterial infections that have become resistant to the standard forms of antimicrobial treatment.