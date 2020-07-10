Industry giants back superbug research with $1 billion fund

The newly-founded AMR Action Fund will oversee the disbursement of around $1 billion, directed towards promising antimicrobial candidates.
Coordinated by global trade body the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the fund represents a major industry-led initiative to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Liberal prescription of antibiotics and overuse in agriculture are fuelling resistance to antibiotics, with more people suffering from bacterial infections that have become resistant to the standard forms of antimicrobial treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze