Thursday 8 January 2026

“Industry Innovation Competitiveness Agenda” applauded by Medicines Australia

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2014

The Australian government’s Industry Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda and the announcement of five industry growth centers released today has been welcomed by trade group Medicines Australia’s chairman Martin Cross.

“Australia is uniquely placed to harness our competitive advantages, particularly in the medical technologies, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing sectors,” Dr Cross said, adding: “The industry is heartened by the policies being put into place that will make Australia a more attractive investment destination. I am particularly encouraged by the government’s commitment to support growth in Australia’s medical technologies, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing sectors, when the global market for medicines and vaccines is projected to double over the next 10 years. With much of the growth coming from Asia, Australia is well-placed to capitalise on this growth.”

With right policies, Australia could double its medicines and vaccines exports

Dr Cross continued: “We are not only conveniently located but we also have a world-class medical research infrastructure and a well-established reputation in the region for manufacturing safe, high-quality medicines and vaccines. With the right policies in place, like those announced by the government today, Australia could double its exports of medicines and vaccines products by 2024. We could also double the level of investment Australia attracts in pharmaceutical R&D and clinical trials.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze