Infectious disease treatments market driven by growth in middle-income to low-income countries

The infectious disease treatments market increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2008 and 2012, reaching a value of around $19 billion at the end of 2012, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com.
Infectious diseases comprise clinically evident illness (ie, characteristic medical signs and/or symptoms of disease) resulting from the infection, presence and growth of pathogenic biological agents in an individual host organism. In certain cases, infectious diseases may be asymptomatic for much or even their entire course in a given host.
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