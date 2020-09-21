Sunday 11 January 2026

Inflazome acquired by Roche

Pharmaceutical
21 September 2020
Ireland-headquartered pioneering inflammasone company Inflazome today revealed that it has closed a share purchase agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) whereby its shareholders received an upfront payment of 380 million euros ($450 million), and are eligible for additional contingent payments to be made based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.

Inflazome was founded in 2016 by medical researchers Prof Matt Cooper (University of Queensland, Australia) and Prof Luke O’Neill (Trinity College Dublin, Ireland). The company is a leader in the development of inflammasome inhibitors.

The acquisition gives Roche full rights to Inflazome’s entire portfolio which is composed of clinical and pre-clinical orally available small molecule NLRP3 inhibitors. Roche intends to further develop NLRP3 inhibitors across a wide variety of indications with high unmet medical need.

