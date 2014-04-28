Friday 9 January 2026

Informal meeting of EU Health Ministers gets under way in Athens

28 April 2014
Greek Health Minister, Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, is today and tomorrow hosting the Informal Meeting of the European Ministers of Health, at Zappeion Megaron in Athens. The Ministers will have the opportunity to discuss a number of very important health issues for European Union citizens and the sustainability of health systems.

Minister Georgiadis said that “recognizing that good health is a prerequisite for economic growth and well-being, one of the most serious challenges Europe is facing today is how to make health systems sustainable and more responsive to the healthcare needs of European citizens, while migrant health is also of great importance and needs our full attention”.

Ministers will discuss issues related to e-health solutions contributing to the efficiency of health systems, including ePrescription and mHealth.
During the first session, “migration and public health”, Ministers will concentrate on migration and its implications on public health and health services, focusing particularly on how to better address the health needs of the migrants and highlight the positive aspects of an enhanced cooperation of the EU Member States on a common public health challenge.

