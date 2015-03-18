Thursday 8 January 2026

Inovio appoints Scott White as vice president of clinical development in infectious diseases

USA-based pharma company Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INO) has appointed Scott White as vice president of clinical development in infectious diseases.

He will be responsible for advancing Inovio’s infectious disease portfolio of DNA immunotherapies and vaccines through clinical trials to commercialization. Dr White joins Inovio from GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) where he held positions of increasing responsibility leading global infectious disease clinical development programs.

Joseph Kim, president and chief executive of Inovio, said: "Scott will bring to Inovio his global experience and expert judgment in advancing infectious disease therapies and vaccines through numerous country regulatory agencies. As we ramp up clinical development of our rich pipeline, Inovio has now attracted three cancer and infectious disease opinion leaders this year. Their counsel as MDs will be invaluable to Inovio as we move our vaccines and immunotherapies closer to market."

