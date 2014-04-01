Friday 9 January 2026

Inovio Pharmaceuticals appoints EJ Brandreth as vice president of quality

Pharmaceutical
1 April 2014
2be1879

USA-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: INO) has announced the appointment of EJ Brandreth as Vice President of Quality. Mr Brandreth (pictured) will be responsible for all quality and compliance functions for a company that is moving forward with numerous late and early stage clinical trials and scaling up manufacturing and other operational areas to support its broad pipeline of immunotherapies and DNA vaccines. Mr Brandreth will report to Inovio's Chief Operating Officer Dr Niranjan Sardesai.

Prior to joining Inovio, Mr Brandreth had a successful career transitioning start-up clinical biotech operations into successful commercial entities. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Ajinomoto Althea, and previously held similar positions with IDEC, BioMarin and Favrille. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a BA in Biology from UC San Diego.

Inovio has also promoted Thomas Kim to General Counsel. Mr Kim has been with Inovio since 2007 and most recently served as VP of Legal. Previously he held legal positions at DuPont and a number of law firms. He holds a JD from Washington University in St. Louis, an MS in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois, and a BS in Chemistry from Georgia Tech. He continues to serve as Corporate Secretary.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze