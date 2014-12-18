Insulin therapeutics specialist Nutrinia completes $12 million financing round

Nutrinia, a developer of oral insulin therapies to treat rare gastrointestinal disorders in babies, has successfully completed a $12 million round of funding.
Investors OrbiMed, Jacobs Investment Company and Pontifax led this round C financing. Funds from the round will be used to advance two multinational clinical studies to support registration of NTRA-2112 to treat pre-term infants and NTRA-9620 for short bowel syndrome in the European Union and the USA.
The company’s products are insulin-based, which has been shown to support maturation and rehabilitation of the gastrointestinal tract. Nutrinia’s insulin formulation in oral presentation was shown to accelerate GI maturity and growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze