Insulin therapeutics specialist Nutrinia completes $12 million financing round

Nutrinia, a developer of oral insulin therapies to treat rare gastrointestinal disorders in babies, has successfully completed a $12 million round of funding.

Investors OrbiMed, Jacobs Investment Company and Pontifax led this round C financing. Funds from the round will be used to advance two multinational clinical studies to support registration of NTRA-2112 to treat pre-term infants and NTRA-9620 for short bowel syndrome in the European Union and the USA.

The company’s products are insulin-based, which has been shown to support maturation and rehabilitation of the gastrointestinal tract. Nutrinia’s insulin formulation in oral presentation was shown to accelerate GI maturity and growth.