InterbrandHealth releases 2016 Best Pharma Brands Report

A global study by InterbrandHealth identifies the biopharma companies that are addressing healthcare professionals’ (HCPs), payers’, and policymakers’ needs. A commitment to brand is a promise to address healthcare challenges and meet the needs of these healthcare professionals.
The study examines what value means to HCPs and illustrates the influence the corporate brand has in conveying that value. It reveals how leading companies are beginning to deliver on what matters to HCPs.
Looking to the future, healthcare professionals desire a commitment to innovative healthcare solutions that go “beyond the pill.” As a result, leading biopharma companies are adapting their business models, increasing transparency, exploring non-traditional solutions in areas like digital therapies, and ramping up their corporate citizenship activities.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
