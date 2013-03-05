Interim results indicate potent activity of Boehringer's faldaprevir in HCV/HIV co-infected patients

Patients with hepatitis C virus(HCV)/HIV co-infection have a high unmet clinical need. The encouraging efficacy results and manageable interactions with HIV medications suggest that faldaprevir, under development by family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim, in combination with PegIFN/RBV could be a viable treatment option for this important patient population.
Interim study results from STARTverso 4 presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, Atlanta, USA, show that 80% of HCV patients also infected with HIV achieved early treatment success with faldaprevir (BI 201335) combined with pegylated interferon and ribavirin (PegIFN/RBV). Up to 10 million people are co-infected with HIV and HCV worldwide and it is estimated that only around one-third of those diagnosed actually receive HCV treatment.
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