International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering launches prevention plan to tackle drug shortages

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is to release its Drug Shortages Prevention Plan at its annual meeting in Las Vegas.

The ISPE Drug Shortages Task Team developed the plan as part of its initiative launched in response to a European Medicines Agency request for a collaborative action plan developed to stop drug shortages due to manufacturing and quality issues.

The ISPE’s plan lays out how the industry can effectively prevent drug shortages from occurring by identifying the causes of supply disruptions and creating a culture of quality that ensures robust, resilient and reliable medication supply.