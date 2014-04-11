Thursday 8 January 2026

Interview: AstraZeneca’s oncology expert Susan Galbraith on the company’s exciting pipeline

Pharmaceutical
11 April 2014
astrazeneca-large

The full year report from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in February was full of optimism. Chief executive Pascal Soriot stressed that 2013 had been a year of ‘momentum’ for the company and outlined three core therapy areas for 2014, including oncology. The Pharma Letter spoke to Susan Galbraith, senior vice president head of oncology innovative medicines unit, about AstraZeneca’s exciting oncology pipeline.

How strong is AstraZeneca’s oncology pipeline?

The company already has many successfully marketed oncology products, including Faslodex (fulvestrant) for breast cancer and Caprelsa (vandetanib) for differentiated thyroid cancer, as well as Iressa (gefitinib) for lung cancer which alone achieved $647 million sales in 2013. In addition to these, AstraZeneca has a number of candidates in Phase III, Dr Galbraith explained. These include olaparib for ovarian cancer and breast cancer, moxetumomab, an antibody for late stage hairy cell leukemia, and selumetinib for non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Beyond this, Dr Galbraith said there are a number of programs in the Phase I space moving very quickly, especially in immunology. The company’s leading cancer pipeline molecule is tremelimumab for mesothelioma, as well as MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody (MAb) + anti-CTLA4 MAb that is being studied in patients with advanced solid tumors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze