EXPERT VIEW: What does the future hold for clinical trials data and pharmacovigilance in Europe?

Europe is leading the way when it comes to transparency in clinical trials data. That’s the view of regulatory lawyer Vincenzo Salvatore, senior counsel at Sidley Austin and a member of the firm’s EU Life Sciences Regulatory team, who spoke to The Pharma Letter’s Sophie Flowers.

Mr Salvatore was speaking as the European Union is in the process of discussing changes to the rules governing publication of clinical trials data, emphasizing a desire for greater transparency. With the European parliament elections next year, the current rulers are in a rush to push through legislation before May 2014.

Demand for transparency and quality