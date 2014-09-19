EyeForPharma Multichannel Marketing Summit 2014: Lundbeck's Tim White on customer interaction, apps and buzzwords

Tim White is head of global customer interaction at Lundbeck. The Pharma Letter spoke to him at the EyeForPharma Multichannel Marketing Summit in London yesterday about how his role can be integrated into research and development, and what part digital marketing can play in the modern pharma landscape.

Can you describe your role at Lundbeck?

I look after customer interaction. I’m not what we’re communicating, and by that I mean things like brand positioning and product messages, but instead I focus on how we communicate. How our customers – payers, physicians, patient, the general public – how they operate with the world today and make sure our product information and the products we produce can fit nicely into that situation. It’s a very nice team that I have, we look across channels, from the sales teams to the digital channels. We look at how we bring that Lundbeck strategy to the market.