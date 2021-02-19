Sunday 11 January 2026

Intravacc announces plans for vaccine facilities to make Netherlands less depend on foreign production

Pharmaceutical
19 February 2021
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization Intravacc has announced that its new pilot vaccine production plant will soon be operational.

The pilot production factory was built in less than 24 months and will be officially put into use in the second quarter of 2021. It is equipped for the production of candidate vaccines under GMP conditions to support Phase I and II clinical safety and effectiveness studies in humans.

In addition, Intravacc is leading a consortium that will start with the concept design of a multi-purpose vaccine production plant. In times of emergency, this factory will be able to quickly and safely produce sufficient doses of vaccine specifically for the Netherlands.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novavax to provide 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine for COVAX
19 February 2021
Biotechnology
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine rollout highlights protection data in real time, says analyst
19 February 2021
Biotechnology
More COVID-19 vaccine supplies coming to the rescue of EU roll-out
17 February 2021
Biotechnology
Intravacc and Primrose Bio team up in conjugate vaccine development
28 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze