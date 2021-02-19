Intravacc announces plans for vaccine facilities to make Netherlands less depend on foreign production

Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization Intravacc has announced that its new pilot vaccine production plant will soon be operational.
The pilot production factory was built in less than 24 months and will be officially put into use in the second quarter of 2021. It is equipped for the production of candidate vaccines under GMP conditions to support Phase I and II clinical safety and effectiveness studies in humans.
In addition, Intravacc is leading a consortium that will start with the concept design of a multi-purpose vaccine production plant. In times of emergency, this factory will be able to quickly and safely produce sufficient doses of vaccine specifically for the Netherlands.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze