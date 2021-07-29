Investment in innovation pays off for AstraZeneca

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021, taking in $8.2 billion, an increase of 31% from the same period last year.
The result handily beat analysts’ forecasts in the range of $7.5 billion.
The company has partnered with the University of Oxford to create one of the world’s most impactful coronavirus vaccines, Vaxzevria, shipping over a billion doses to countries around the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze