Investors unimpressed by Pfizer's downbeat 2022 forecasts

US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla was able to bask in the glory of a record-breaking year when he presented the group’s fourth-quarter and annual financial results on Tuesday.

Soaring sales of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty led the company’s revenues for the fourth quarter to reach $23.84 billion, more than double the figure from the same period in 2020 but shy of the $24.16 billion predicted by analysts.

Pfizer reported adjusted diluted earnings of $1.08 for the quarter, a 152% rise and ahead of the $0.87 expected by analysts.