Sunday 11 January 2026

Invida acquires portfolio of derma and primary care products from Shalaks for marketing in India

Pharmaceutical
14 November 2011

Singapore-headquartered Invida Holdings, a leading specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of health care brands throughout Asia Pacific, has acquired a brand portfolio from India-based Shalaks Pharmaceuticals. Financial terms of the accord were disclosed. Upon acquisition of the product portfolio from Shalaks, Invida will market the products under the Invida brand.

Invida says it will focus its sales and marketing efforts on high volume dermatology brands in key growth segments, including topical anti-acne, anti-fungal, sun screens, anti-scar, anti-pigmentation and moisturizers. Products in these target markets are expected to register high rates of growth in the coming years, driven by rising disposable incomes, improved access and increased public health awareness. The primary care portfolio, comprising seven brands, will establish Invida in key market segments that are poised for growth. The products in both portfolios have well-recognized clinical benefit and favorable safety profiles, and have been marketed by Shalaks for several years.

Positions Invida among top derma companies in India

