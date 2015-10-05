Invion says Phase II trial of airway disease successful, pushes for further study

Australian drug development company Invion (ASX: IVX) said it has successfully completed Phase II clinical trials for its new drug to treat airway disease.

The company said it will immediately start further development of its drug candidate INV102 (nadolol) following the trial in patients trying to quit smoking.

Invion chief medical officer Mitchell Glass said: “We are proposing to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that an End of Phase II meeting be convened early in 2016, to move this drug into Phase III development.”