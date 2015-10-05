Invion says Phase II trial of airway disease successful, pushes for further study

Australian drug development company Invion (ASX: IVX) said it has successfully completed Phase II clinical trials for its new drug to treat airway disease.
The company said it will immediately start further development of its drug candidate INV102 (nadolol) following the trial in patients trying to quit smoking.
Invion chief medical officer Mitchell Glass said: “We are proposing to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that an End of Phase II meeting be convened early in 2016, to move this drug into Phase III development.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze