IPHA CEO warns on reference drug pricing plans in Ireland

With the Irish government planning to introduce a bill for a reference pricing system in 2012, serious misgivings have been expressed about such a legislative development. Currently awaiting publication, the government has claimed that the new legislation will lead to a considerable reduction in the medicines bill for the state, an assertion that has been challenged by Anne Nolan, chief executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

Reflecting a widely held view among IPHA member companies, Ms Nolan has argued that there is no compelling evidence to suggest that the introduction of a reference pricing system, possibly accompanied by some form of generic substitution, will lead to savings for the state.

Investment and medicines availability at risk