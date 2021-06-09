Ipsen and Exelixis' Cabometyx results prompt hope for new indication

The Franco-American pairing of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) and Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) have announced detailed results from the Phase III COSMIC-311 pivotal trial of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in previously-treated radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer.

Results from the trial, which met the co-primary endpoint of significant improvement in progression-free survival assessed by blinded independent radiology committee, have been submitted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

"An important step toward our goal of addressing an urgent treatment need"They have been also submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).