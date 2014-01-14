Ipsen and GW Pharma to promote Sativex in Latin America; Ipsen will ‘go it alone’ for Somatuline

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) and UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) have entered into an exclusive agreement for Ipsen to promote and distribute Sativex, a sublingual cannabis extract spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis (MS) in Latin America.

Sativex is already approved in 24 countries (principally in Europe). GW and Ipsen aim to start regulatory filings in selected countries in Latin America (excluding Mexico and the Islands of the Caribbean) this year for the MS spasticity indication. The rights granted to Ipsen cover spasticity due to MS and also cover the future cancer pain indication. GW will be responsible for commercial product supply to Ipsen. Financial terms include an undisclosed upfront payment to GW, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and a long term supply price.