Ipsen appoints new general manager, UK & Ireland

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Ioana Parsons as general manager of the company’s UK & Ireland affiliate.
She joins from Ipsen Poland, where she has been general manager for the past three years. As well as becoming UK & Ireland general manager, Ms Parsons will act as head of site for Ipsen’s UK global hub.
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