Ipsen closer to filing with reborn rare disease drug

Shares in French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) were 2% higher on Tuesday lunchtime.

The Paris-based firm announced results from the MOVE trial, the Phase III study in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), to be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2020 annual meeting next month.

This is further evidence that Ipsen has not given up on the rare disease drug despite an earlier setback.