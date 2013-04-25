Ipsen expects Increlex supply interruption; 1st-qtr sales up 5.3%

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) says that its supplier of Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection) active ingredient, Lonza, is facing manufacturing issues with Increlex at its Hopkinton site (Massachusetts, USA).
Lonza is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration to address these issues. Ipsen is addressing management of the shortage period to reduce its impact on the patients and their families. The supply interruption is expected in second-quarter 2013 in the USA and in third-quarter 2013 in Europe and the rest of the world. Re-supply before the end of 2013 is not currently anticipated.
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