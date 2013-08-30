Ipsen first-half profits rise on flattish sales

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today (August 30) reported first-half 2013 financial results with 1.2% growth in consolidated sales to 633.6 million euros ($849.3 million), a 0.9% rise year-on-year, driven by 3.0% growth in Specialty care sales to 449.4 million euros. Other revenues amounted to 30.3 million euros.
The group’s recurring adjusted operating income amounted to 132.2 million euros, or 20.9% of consolidated sales. Consolidated net profit increased 6.4% to 96.5 million euros. Recurring adjusted consolidated net profit amounted to 98.8 million euros, up 14.3%. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to 54.5 million euros and cash and cash equivalents stood at 117.6 million euros.
Full-year forecast
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze