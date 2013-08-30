Ipsen first-half profits rise on flattish sales

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today (August 30) reported first-half 2013 financial results with 1.2% growth in consolidated sales to 633.6 million euros ($849.3 million), a 0.9% rise year-on-year, driven by 3.0% growth in Specialty care sales to 449.4 million euros. Other revenues amounted to 30.3 million euros.

The group’s recurring adjusted operating income amounted to 132.2 million euros, or 20.9% of consolidated sales. Consolidated net profit increased 6.4% to 96.5 million euros. Recurring adjusted consolidated net profit amounted to 98.8 million euros, up 14.3%. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to 54.5 million euros and cash and cash equivalents stood at 117.6 million euros.

Full-year forecast