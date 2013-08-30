Thursday 8 January 2026

Ipsen first-half profits rise on flattish sales

Pharmaceutical
30 August 2013

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today (August 30) reported first-half 2013 financial results with 1.2% growth in consolidated sales to 633.6 million euros ($849.3 million), a 0.9% rise year-on-year, driven by 3.0% growth in Specialty care sales to 449.4 million euros. Other revenues amounted to 30.3 million euros.

The group’s recurring adjusted operating income amounted to 132.2 million euros, or 20.9% of consolidated sales. Consolidated net profit increased 6.4% to 96.5 million euros. Recurring adjusted consolidated net profit amounted to 98.8 million euros, up 14.3%. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to 54.5 million euros and cash and cash equivalents stood at 117.6 million euros.

Full-year forecast

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze