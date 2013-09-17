Ipsen hopes study results could lead to additional Somatuline indication

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has released positive clinical trial results for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome with Somatuline (lanreotide).
The top line results from the primary endpoint of the ELECT study, which assessed the effect of Somatuline in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) associated with carcinoid syndrome, found that treatment with Somatuline was seen to be statistically-significantly superior to placebo in decreasing the number of days patients needed to use rescue medication to control symptoms.
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