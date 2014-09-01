Ipsen receives priority review for sNDA for Somatuline

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has received priority review for its supplemental New Drug Application from the US Food and Drug Administration for Somatuline Depot (lanreotide) injection. A decision on this submission is expected in the first quarter of 2015.

The drug is designed to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP NETs), which is supported by the results of a Phase III study, which showed Somatuline substantially prolonged time to disease progression or death versus placebo.

The company is seeking priority review status as a drug candidate with the potential to offer a significant improvement in treatment compared to currently-approved options.