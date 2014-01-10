Ipsen recruits executive VP, technical operations

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Jonathan Barnsley as executive vice president in charge of technical operations.

He will be a member of the Executive Committee of the Ipsen group. He will take up his new position on April 1st, 2014, reporting directly to Christel Bories, deputy chief executive of the Ipsen group.

In line with the new organization implemented in last November, Jonathan Barnsley will be in charge of the Specialty Care production facilities and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) and will have a functional link to Primary Care production facilities. Support functions to technical operations (purchasing, quality, EHS) will also report to him.