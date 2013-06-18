Friday 9 January 2026

Ipsen reports mixed Ph III results with Somatuline Autogel in patients with acromegaly

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2013

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) announced the results of an international Phase IIIb study, PRIMARYS, assessing an investigational use of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) 120mg as first line therapy in newly diagnosed acromegaly patients with a macroadenoma, reporting mixed results. Somatuline is already approved and marketed for acromegaly, and generated sales of 225 million euros ($300 million) in 2012.

While PRIMARYS did not meet statistical significance with respect to its primary efficacy endpoint, investigators observed clinically relevant tumor volume reductions, in a majority of patients. Data from secondary biomarker endpoints of growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels were further supportive of these findings. Baseline GH level was the main factor identified as potential predictor for tumor response to primary therapy.

PRIMARYS is the first study of a somatostatin analogue in such a large and homogeneous population (90 treatment-naive acromegalic patients with macroadenoma) to evaluate tumor volume reduction as the primary endpoint using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a very robust and unique methodology for central assessment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze